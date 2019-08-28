When you go to the city dump and drop off rocks, trees, dirt, and grass clippings, you may be followed by people who ask dumb questions or look at you as if they aren't minding their own business. For something that everyone uses, people are certainly paranoid in a free country and they will try to take your rights away only if you let them. I am tired of people with their phones out and blowing stop signs, the gossiping, and the past decade. In a free country, freedom costs more and you have to prove more.
I hit the reset button and do things the way they worked decades ago because they are working. Get off the phones, out of your houses and back to work. Work for it. Everyone is created equal since 1776. The older I got, I stopped complaining and became better than I used to. Complaining doesn't work. You have to do something about it. Forget the past and let people solve their own problems. I don't drink or do drugs and all of my hours are mostly spent in church. The answers are everywhere you look, libraries, jails, hospitals, church, and people are still stupid. I have to think for myself. Some people have to look for answers on a device and the device works slower.
Michael Schmidt, Sauk City
