I am writing a letter of thanks and gratitude to the Mary Pat and Andy Boschert family and Kaitlin Neu on behalf of organizing Pig Pals at the Dodge County Fair this year.
Pig Pals was a show where participants of different abilities had the opportunity to show a pig. As a mother of a child with disabilities, this had significant meaning and worth to me; just to see her included and accepted.
The show was organized and catered specifically for these kiddos. My daughter had a great time and it meant more than I can express in words to see her happiness. Thank you very much.
Tanya Kircher and family, Burnett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)