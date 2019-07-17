When Donald Trump came to his casino, the bosses would order all black men off the floor. A 1973 lawsuit against Trump specified that he rented only to Jews and executives. In the same case Trump argued that he did not have to rent to people on welfare. The case dragged on from 1975 until 1982, when the consent decree expired.
In 1989, when five black and Latino teens were wrongly accused of raping a white woman Trump took out full-page ads in all four major New York newspapers to argue that they “should be executed.” The four were juveniles.
In the early 1990s, Trump tried to block new casinos in Connecticut and New York that would compete with his. The casinos would be owned by local Indians. He tried to block American Indians from owning casinos on the ground that there was “a lot of corruption around Native American Indian casinos." When told to produce evidence of corruption he said “the FBI has it.” But produced no evidence.
Richard Bates, Baraboo
