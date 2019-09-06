{{featured_button_text}}

The action by Portage police to murder a sandhill crane is infuriating, and underscores why many of us say "never call the police." They are a menace. Shame.

Jan Olson, Mountain 

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.