Is the moral compass of our wonderful country being directed in a way that money and party power are more important than truth and openness? I’m sad to see many people silently accepting and openly excusing the behavior we are seeing from our leaders. It seems political parties are more important than decency, honesty, and kindness. If that is what the majority of Americans believe, our country is not the country envisioned by those who gave their lives in order to protect our values. Just because our economy is booming and our IRAs and 401Ks are rising, doesn’t mean selfishness, lying, coercion, greed, and retaliation are okay.
The values that made this country so appealing in the past are still present. We just need to unbury them. It doesn’t matter whether you are a Republican, Democrat, or Independent, love, joy, peace goodness, faith, kindness and patience are still what make life worthwhile.
You have free articles remaining.
James Malmberg, Merrimac
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)