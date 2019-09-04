On the morning of Aug. 13, I had a motorcycle accident about 12 miles south of Portage on Highway 39. Amazingly my injuries were not as serious as they could have been, only a broken fibula and rib.
I would like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to the motorists who blocked traffic in my lane and directed traffic around me. And also especially to the man who stopped almost before the wheels stopped spinning to call 911 and administer first aid. I'm sorry that I did not get his name.
Also deserving thanks and compliments were the emergency responders including the highway patrol, fire department and particularly the ambulance EMTs. And when I arrived at the hospital, the emergency room doctors and nurses could not have given me better care.
Of people and facilities like this, Portage can be very proud. And I am very grateful.
David Amdahl, Decorah, Iowa
