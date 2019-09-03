Thanks to the generosity of the sponsors, volunteers and participants at the second annual Teeing Off for Type I golf event held July 20 at Portage Country Club, the Portage-based nonprofit organization Teeing Off for Type 1 was able to donate a total of $14,000 to benefit those living with type 1 diabetes.
Donations included $7,000 to the Western Wisconsin Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and $7,000 to Camp Needlepoint, a camp run by the American Diabetes Association, to help ensure children with type 1 diabetes can afford to attend a summer camp where they learn how to deal with this chronic disease and build confidence with others that are experiencing the challenges. All profits from this annual event are donated to support research toward a cure and to support families and children living with type 1 diabetes.
Jamie Kling, Portage
