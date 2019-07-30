A question for the city: The forestry group has planted many small trees in Gunderson Park. They have nicely staked and surrounded them with a fence to keep deer from damaging them. They also did this a few years back for a few trees in the park next to the street, but only protected one as they do now.
In the former case, the Parks Department mowers then came along and removed that last protection so as to mow grass next to the tree. Along then came a deer and destroyed the tree. So now, seeing weeds growing inside the new protection, how long will it be before the mowing guys remove that protection and the deer do their thing?
Clifton Lawson, Portage
