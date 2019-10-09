The sixth Portage Summer Lunch Program has ended, serving 5,390 lunches in four locations, an average of 92 meals per day.
The PSLP Committee thanks the many Portage community businesses, agencies, city offices, service groups and volunteers for their participation and donations.
In addition to grants, the following have contributed time and talent to the Portage Summer Lunch Program, AMPI; Associated Bank; city of Portage and the Portage Parks and Recreation Department; Extension-Columbia County; Friends of the Portage Library, the Portage Library Foundation, and Portage Public Library staff; Kiwanis Club of Portage; Kwik Trip; Lions Club of Portage; Portage Community School District; Portage Presbyterian Church; Second Harvest Food Bank and Laura Moon; and the V.F.W. of Portage. In addition, many private donations have been received in support of the mission of ensuring that children have access to nutritious meals when school is not in session.
For more information, contact Pastor Dave Hankins at the Portage Presbyterian Church; Dawn Foster at the Portage Public Library; Penny Keifer of the Portage Kiwanis; Karen Meierdirk, Portage community supporter; or Pat Wagner and Caitlin Richardson at Extension-Columbia County.
Pat Wagner, UW Extension-Columbia County, Portage
