I'm sure glad that President Donald Trump finally clarified and set straight the "fake news" contained in our United States history books, namely not reporting the seizing of airports and airplanes during the Revolutionary War, a.k.a. the War of 1812.
We also were falsely taught that George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River in boats to defeat the Hessian mercenaries, when in fact he actually lead a squadron of B-52 bombers to bomb them into submission and their ultimate surrender at Fort McHenry.
Thank you, President Trump for your "enlightening" United States history lesson.
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)