I was saddened, but not surprised, by responses to this paper’s Aug. 2 poll question, “Do families of prison inmates have enough opportunities to remain close with loved ones who are locked up?”
Sadly, but unsurprisingly, 26% responded “Yes” and 38% “I don’t care.” I wonder how informed these respondents were regarding this topic. Only 17%, quite reasonably, marked “I don’t know,” and 19%, who probably are the most informed, voted “No.”
I once taught and tutored part-time in a college program at a federal correctional institution. I saw firsthand how healing family visits can be for inmates and their loved ones.
I also learned how financially, physically and, way too often, tactically challenging it was for their families to make that visit. Not that long ago, I’d probably have voted “Yes,” but since becoming informed, I’ve changed my thinking.
For the majority of respondents, those who simply “Don’t care,” you should. Try putting yourself in the shoes of that visiting spouse, that young boy or girl, that parent, that brother or sister, but especially, that person behind bars.
Can’t empathize? Then try being realistic; bringing families together can work wonders on the hardest of hearts.
Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells
