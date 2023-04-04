The March 29 letter to the editor " Protasiewicz isn't qualified for court " had the following statement: "It’s disgusting how consumed the Democratic Party is with killing the unborn in Wisconsin and America." I am a registered Democrat and never once have I put "killing the unborn" on my to-do list.

Consequently, I really wish some in the pro-life crowd would get off their collective hypocritical high horse and stop calling Democrats killers. After all, many of these extremists believe women and sometimes even children should be forced to give birth in the ugliest of circumstances -- rape and incest. And once unwanted babies born out of trauma arrive, these are the same folks who will tell mother and child they are on their own. These are the same people who seek to tear up any kind of social safety net in favor of tax breaks for the rich.