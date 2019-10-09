On Oct. 5, a partnership between the Sauk City Historic Preservation Committee, the newly incorporated Friends of Sauk City History and the Free Congregation of Sauk County, held a community afternoon at Park Hall in Sauk City. Due to rain, the band, the ice cream social and the children’s games were all moved inside. The carriage rides were canceled due to the rain.
Thanks to many including Culver’s of Sauk City for providing the custard, Rod Anding for bringing his horses and carriage, the Iron Horse Cornet Band for providing great music from the Park Hall stage, to President and Mrs. Lincoln, Dale and Vicki Gullickson, for attending along with Susan B. Anthony, Kallina Karls of SPTG fame, and John Rigby in period costume. Thank you also to the many volunteers who assisted on Oct. 5 and to the monetary sponsors Joyce Steensrud, the FCSC. And the Friends of Sauk City History.
Most of all we would like to thank the Sauk County University of Wisconsin-Extension, Arts and Culture Committee, Wisconsin Art Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts, for their Good Idea Grant. Without the grant, we could not have had this event.
Ellen Paul, Connie Konkle, and Susan Larkin, Prairie du Sac
