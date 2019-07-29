If we are to have a permanent presence on Mars, we need to know how the human body can stand up in the type of environment Mars has. Plus we need a lot more experience with humans living in space.
The moon is the logical next step in answering those questions and developing the technologies that make a permanent presence on Mars possible.
Yes, President Donald Trump is right, ultimately it is about Mars, but to get to Mars we go to the moon and continue with the International Space Station. As for President Trump wanting Mars to be a priority, maybe he is thinking in terms of the future Trump Mars resorts and his future Trump space travel and resorts company, the ultimate in space tourism.
If true, you cannot blame the guy; he is a real estate developer and businessman and our solar system and beyond certainly has a lot of real estate. A Mars colony with the Trump towers or one in the O'Neil colonies does have interesting possibilities. That explains why he plays Space-X off Blue Origin, the ultimate "Art of the Deal" for our solar system and beyond.
Kilton Holmes, Baraboo
