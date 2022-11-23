 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

'Red flag' laws can stop shootings -- Daniel Holzman

'Red flag' laws can stop shootings

The recent murders in a Colorado Springs nightclub show a huge failure by law enforcement and the justice system. The police are hired to protect and serve. They allowed a person they knew to be highly dangerous continue to possess deadly weapons. A “red flag” law is in place in Colorado, but authorities failed to enforce it.

People died because of this inaction. The United State has seen more than 600 mass shooting in 2022. Gerrymandered politicians continue to be “elected.”

It is time for Wisconsin to become democratic again. Vote for a good Supreme Court justice this spring. Do not vote for the gun manufacturers’ dark money candidate.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo

