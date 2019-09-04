The American Legion Posts of Reedsburg and LaValle celebrated their National Centennial on Aug. 11 at the Fusch Center in Reedsburg. There was a wonderful program presented with music, guest speakers, and military artifacts of different war times. Cake and beverages were also served. One hundred years contains a lot of history and we all need to remember that many people lost their lives so we can have our freedom.
Reedsburg and LaValle would like to thank the following businesses and individual people that donated items for door prizes, American Axle Manufacturing, Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts, Fishy’s Bar and Grill, Hoof Funeral Home, Koenecke Ford, Krueger Printing, O’ Reilly Auto Parts, Pizza Hut, Pizza Ranch, Reedsburg True Value Super Store, Schorer Foundation, Sears Hometown Store, Seats Inc, Slama’s Lawn and Sports, Vernon Company, Viking Grocery Store, Weaver Auto Parts, Karen Wickham, Joe Gray, Bob and Reta Hoege, Lousie Kappleman, LaReta Dischler, Delores Sanders, Bill and Pat Schorer, and Units 350 and 242.
Special thanks to Tommie Lee for taping the program and Lee Gnatzig for a DVD history of the American Legion. Thank you again to everyone for helping us have a great celebration. LaReta Dischler.
LaReta Dischler, Reedsburg
