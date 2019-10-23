We would like to thank the Reedsburg Public Library and the Reedsburg Utility Commission for installing an electric vehicle, EV, charging station. This is a great location because of its proximity to the downtown, city hall, chamber of commerce, parks, and library. Having a free charging station on city property sets Reedsburg apart from our surrounding communities. This seems to be a logical next step in continuing to embrace greener transportation alternatives. Forward thinking is exciting to see and will not go unnoticed among EV drivers. With EV's becoming more affordable and popular, this charging station will attract drivers that will utilize the surrounding amenities and bring in far more dollars to local businesses than are provided to the user. Owning an EV we know first-hand that finding charging stations away from big cities, the interstate and hospitals is difficult. As members of this community, this is one more reason to find pride in the city we live in.
Aaron and Jess Bauer, Reedsburg
