Calling all Reedsburg area veteran’s on Nov. 2 the Reedsburg VFW will be hosting the annual fall National Guard Breakfast at the VFW Hall, 200 Veterans drive, Reedsburg. This time the VFW Post 1916 has decided to open the breakfast to all area veterans and families. The menu will be eggs, french toast, sausage, pancakes, potato patties, juice and milk. The cost will be $10 per plate. A special thanks to all Area Veteran for the sacrifices you have made for our Freedoms.
David Martin, Reedsburg
