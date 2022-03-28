Reelect steady hand for Portage mayor -- Tim Henney

In America, complaining about the government seems to be our favorite pastime. Federal, state, county and city -- they are all fair game.

Locally, citizens complain about failing infrastructure, businesses closing, lack of community resources and even about the elections themselves. Oh, and our taxes are too high and the government is overreaching. Just do more with less, and stay out of our lives, and we'll be happy.

But complaining is about politics, while elections are about governance. What do the candidates offer voters beyond politics?

Portage Mayor Rick Dodd deserves reelection. Yes, some infrastructure needs repair. But an old city, like and old house, needs constant maintenance and upkeep. It never ends, and budgets are always constrained.

But I see the work being done every day. Our police and fire departments in Portage are exceptionally well staffed and prepared. We have some empty storefronts, but new businesses have come to town, too. As a regular poll observer, I can attest that our elections are free, fair and honest.

Complaining is the easy part. Governing is the hard work. Mayor Dodd has provided a steady hand, and the city is well managed. He deserves another term.

Tim Henney, Portage