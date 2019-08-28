The library board has decided to dedicate the butterfly garden as a memorial garden. A trellis made from the historical porch handrail has been added and new plants were purchased with a donation from the family of Shirley Erickson.
We would like to thank the Erickson, Didion and Bussewitz families for their contributions.
Elaine Galvan and Reeseville Public Library staff, Reeseville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)