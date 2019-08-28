{{featured_button_text}}

The library board has decided to dedicate the butterfly garden as a memorial garden. A trellis made from the historical porch handrail has been added and new plants were purchased with a donation from the family of Shirley Erickson.

We would like to thank the Erickson, Didion and Bussewitz families for their contributions.

Elaine Galvan and Reeseville Public Library staff, Reeseville

