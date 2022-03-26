Rego improves the Sauk County Board -- Beverly Vaillancourt

This letter is written in support of Sup. Pat Rego for District 4 Sauk County Board.

Rego has dedicated her life to public service, both as a nurse and now as a public official. She listens, carefully weighs concerns, and makes measured decisions that are in the best interest of Sauk County. She simply does her homework.

Critical qualities of public servants are integrity and honestly. In Rego you'll find both. Rego stepped into the shoes of Virgil Hartje when first elected to the Sauk County Board. This was not an easy task, but she accomplished it with grace, skill, and intelligence. She well represents the La Valle area, and will continue to do so once re-elected.

I strongly encourage everyone to get out and vote on April 5, and should you live in District 4, to cast your vote for Pat Rego for District 4 Sauk County Board Supervisor.

It will be a vote that makes a positive difference both to the people of La Valle and to the entire county.

Beverly Vaillancourt, La Valle