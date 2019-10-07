Scott Frostman’s Oct. 3 column in the Baraboo News Republic highlights some misconceptions about how science works. Scientists develop alternative models to explain natural phenomena and evaluate them against available evidence to select the best supported model. The best supported models are then used to predict future outcomes.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a group of 1,300 independent scientific experts from throughout the world, has found that climate change is happening and there is a 95% chance that at least half of this change is caused by humans. Today, 97% of climate scientists agree with this conclusion.
Predictions from scientific models are based on the best evidence available. We should heed those predictions, even though we are not 100% certain that they will occur.
Frostman asks what happened with acid rain and the ozone hole that we heard about in the past. Research on acidic rainfall shows that emissions regulations have had a real impact on decreasing the amount. Because of the 1987 Montreal Protocol, manufactured chemicals that cause the ozone hole have decreased and the ozone hole has seen improvement. Regulation works to combat environmental problems. We need to work now to combat climate change.
Dr. Karen Mesmer, Baraboo
