Five years ago I was auditing a class on American history. The instructor asked the class if we believe in “American exceptionalism.” I, with many other students, said I did not. Five years ago I was wrong.
When I read the New Testament, I don’t hear Jesus saying, “To your own nation be true.” I hear him saying, “to our brothers and sisters be true” — in other words to mankind be true. This is completely counter to our current commander in chief’s message of nationalism, founded on ignorance, bigotry and hate.
We have become unappreciative of the nation given to us by the founding fathers and by our fathers before us. I am old enough to have a father and many uncles who brought this country through a
Great Depression and a world war. They gave us an America different from all nations that came before. They gave us what presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan described as that, “shining city upon a hill, a beacon of light unto the nations of the world.”
Do we not have a responsibility to pass on to our children the same nation with the same ideals that were given to us?
Daryl Kohlhoff, Baraboo
