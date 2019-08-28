On behalf of all of us, we extend much appreciation for the amazing work done by the city/cemetery staff for hours spent cleaning up fallen trees, branches, twigs, and leaves following the windstorm. Hard work and determination has restored our cemetery to a quiet and beautiful resting place. Thank you for all your effort.
Norma Phillips, Mauston
