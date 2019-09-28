After all the wasteful and nonsensical spending coming out of our mayor’s office and City Council, it was refreshing to see that the upcoming budget is set up with what should have been a high priority all along: fixing some of the decrepit roads in our fair city.
Now you may ask why we haven’t made this a priority in the past. And why are we willing to blast the budget to smithereens to finally get it done? We’ll be looking at borrowing nearly three times our so-called self-imposed borrowing cap. But hey, would you expect anything less?
There is a mayoral election next spring, and one might need a feather to put in their cap showing that they really are interested in fixing our streets after all. Never mind the priorities past have been downtown trees and benches, bridges to nowhere, and new signage to show people how to get downtown, and to our “arts district,” just to name a few. How about just putting some signs on Highway 151 and simply say, “Heading downtown? Turn here and follow the potholes!” Keep it simple, stupid.
Casey Carney, Beaver Dam
