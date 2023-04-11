Sauk County needs mobile drug clinic

I think this would help the county a lot and curb addiction. The people who can’t get to a clinic in Madison would rather just take their chances on the street, getting their medicine or heroin. Nowadays using street drugs is a real gamble. With the van there would be counseling, drug screening and the real drug treatment, such as methadone and Suboxone, not the fake stuff that can kill you. Fentanyl is all over and in everything, including marijuana.