This year, the Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to refocus our holiday efforts. We will no longer be hosting a Holiday Light Parade, but instead concentrating our efforts to make Holly Jolly Sauk Prairie even bigger and better. Holly Jolly Sauk Prairie aligns with our mission to promote our local businesses and create a shop local atmosphere. This year will include a holiday business decorating contest, a large craft fair at the community center, a community-wide chili cook-off, Santa spotting’s, open houses, DIY projects, a free Christmas movie, and so much more. We cannot thank the community enough for supporting our holiday endeavors throughout the years and we look forward to making Dec. 14, Holly Jolly Sauk Prairie, an amazing fun event for the whole family.
Make a conscious effort to support local business this holiday season, while enjoying a festive, community spirit on this day. Additional details will be shared closer to the holiday season. If interested in being a vendor, email visitus@saukprairie.com.
MaCall Tourdot, Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce, Sauk City
