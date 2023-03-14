If you have a plumbing problem, you call a plumber who knows his business. The same is true for complicated issues of law. We depend on experts in the profession to represent us.

We also want someone who has integrity because we’ve all seen what happens when ethical principles are tossed out.

Maryann Schacht served Beaver Dam honorably for many years as the city’s attorney. Schacht also served Dodge County for many years as an advocate for children’s rights. That service was an act of love because she knew she spoke for those who couldn’t speak for themselves.

To mark her life of dedication to the law profession, the UW Law School recently honored her with a banquet. The many who attended praised her dedication, professionalism, generosity and integrity.

She has earned the right to rest on her laurels, but she has no interest in doing so. Instead she has put her name on the ballot, and hopes to be elected multi-jurisdictional judge for the county.

Friends suggest she might want to pursue a hobby instead. But the law is her life. I think we owe it to her to keep her challenged. Better yet, we owe it to ourselves.

Marilyn Thomas, Beaver Dam

The Mendota Marsh collection