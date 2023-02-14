I am supporting and endorsing Maryann Schacht for Beaver Dam Municipal Court judge.

In the 12 years I worked with Maryann when I served as the Beaver Dam Fire Chief, I found her to be quite knowledgeable in legal matters and approachable as a person. If a legal matter required research or expertise she didn’t have, she knew who to reach out to for the right answer. Above all, Maryann has impeccable integrity, a very valuable trait especially for a judge.

Maryann truly cares about the people of Beaver Dam. Something that really impressed me over and above her legal expertise was Maryann’s willingness to give back to the community. She frequently served as legal guardian ad litem in cases involving minor children and incapacitated adults. Maryann also worked with school aged children involved in law clubs and worked with them in mock trial events on the weekends.

Over the years, my wife and I, and my parents, have trusted Maryann to handle our family law and real estate matters. We call that trust.

Please join me and vote for Schacht for Municipal Court judge on Feb. 21.

Alan Mannel, Beaver Dam, former fire chief

