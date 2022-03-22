School board has strong candidates -- Doug Mering

All elections are important and this one will help to set the direction of the Baraboo School District for years to come. Three seats are open for the April 5 election of the Baraboo School Board.

It is important to select board members who support a vision of excellence, equity, and inclusion for all students. There are three people on this year's ballot who I feel can best carry that vision.

Dr. Katie Kalish has shown great resolve and asks the right questions showing she understands how we can best support our students, educators and families. Her background in education policy has been a strong addition to our board.

Mike Kohlman has a strong grasp of our school's infrastructure needs. Under his leadership, we have greatly reduced our energy dependence. He now sports the appropriate moniker of "Mr. Solar."

Kevin Vodak is by far the longest-serving board member. Though new blood is not a negative it is also important that the board has members who have long-term institutional knowledge of the workings of the school district.

Please vote on April 5 or via absentee, our students and community are relying on you.

Doug Mering, Baraboo