As an alumnus of Madison East High School, I was drawn to the Feb. 25 front-page article " ‘Groundbreaking’ drag show goes on ." It boasted about a drag performance supported and highly touted by administration and staff.

I’m eagerly awaiting a corresponding article boasting that only about 30% of East students are currently proficient in math. Scores in science, history and reading aren't much better. Are our hard-earned tax dollars preparing these kids for the future?