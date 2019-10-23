Along with millions of other young Americans, I walk through the doors of school each morning at risk of being shot. It is a feeling of being hunted like wildlife, that floats in the minds of teens everywhere. Except this is not a fair hunt, for even animals are not trapped in a building and threatened by semi-automatic rifles.
The vast majority of hunters do not use military grade weapons to kill deer. 71% of Americans favor banning high capacity ammunition magazines today, according to the Pew Research Center. Even though many people enjoy using these powerful guns for fun, this fun comes at the substantial price of America’s newest generation. It is shameful that our voters in America can stand by and watch us helplessly live through our terrors.
Allowing almost any person to enter a gun store and pick out one of these lethal weapons designed for mass murder is disgraceful, and our government persistently ignores the effects on our country. Young Americans are sitting in classes and fighting an unwanted war, and adults are watching without taking action. Change is long overdue.
Jordan Chao, Sauk City
