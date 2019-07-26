The July 18 article, “Reedsburg man gets 1 year in jail, seven years' probation” describes how 18-year-old Riley Roth pleaded no contest for a November babysitting incident in which he bound, gagged and sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl. This occurred while Roth was already “out on bond in a felony case in which he was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl,” according to a Dec. 6 article.
The 8-year-old victim is now so paralyzed by fear that she cannot perform basic daily activities without the immediate presence of her mother. She will struggle with this for the rest of her life. Meanwhile, Roth will be on work-release during the day for the next year, and out and about on probation after that.
A civil society cannot tolerate sexual violence, least of all sexual violence against children. Criminal sentencing should serve not only for punishing perpetrators, but as an assurance of safety for victims and society, and a deterrent to other would-be offenders. Another violent aggressor seeking to commit similar crimes might look at this situation and decide that just a year of prison is worth the risk. Such a lenient sentence for this crime is an outrage.
Dale Lempa, Baraboo
