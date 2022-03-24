Shimpach governs by and for people -- Janet Van Epps, Portage

Eric Shimpach is one of the most intelligent and committed elected officials for the city of Portage and Columbia County that I’ve known since our family moved to Portage in the 1950s. He is on the ballot for reelection on April 5 and deserves your vote.

Elections at every level are crucial considering the recent worldwide turmoil. The citizens of Portage have decisions to make about the leadership, as do the citizens in Columbia County. America needs to have elected officials from local to national levels who “govern by the people and for the people.”

The grassroots level in our country will be even more critical than ever. Contemporary Americans want to be heard and respected when they speak. Americans do not want to be disrespected when they communicate with the city or county government.

Shimpach has only begun to demonstrate what he can do for the city of Portage and Columbia County. Vote for change. Reelect Shimpach.

Janet Van Epps, Portage