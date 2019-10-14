In reply to the Pat Nash bashers and assaulters of progressivists, just about everyone has a part in saving life on the planet. It will take much cooperation. Those allied with the GOP have the power, of course, but don’t abuse power or use it up in conflicts. Rather, share power so we can make a worthwhile world. By involving all people, we can build a bold, creative and fun nation.
I appreciate your concern about my safety in a world of strangers and terrorists, but I am concerned about the destructiveness and cost of weaponry which cuts money available for a healthy nation. You may not want to change your way of life because of climate change, but I have lived long enough to witness the change and I am concerned about your ability to survive after I am dust.
You may be concerned about the unborn, but don’t forget those already born and what they need to live and also those children on our border. Don’t forget we are all called to love our neighbor, even and especially, Mexicans, Muslims, Sikhs and gays, all of whom have been wonderful to me. You may want everyone to be Christian, but God is in everyone already.
Charles Bradley, Portage
