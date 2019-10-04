When thinking of dangerous jobs, tow truck drivers aren’t usually the first in mind.
Truthfully, more tow truck drivers are killed on the job than policemen. Tow truck operators are on the roads to clear up accidents — they should not be the victim of one for simply doing their jobs. In May, an employee from Blystone’s Towing was rear-ended and injured on the job.
Tow truck drivers go out on the interstates and highways clearing up accidents with vehicles moving upwards of 70 mph five feet away from where they are working. Sometimes, the results are harmful and even life-threatening.
Many people do not consider tow trucks to be emergency vehicles, but when they are on the way to an accident with their lights flashing, they are performing emergency services and should be treated as such. Stubborn drivers don’t feel they should slow down or move over, and for tow truck drivers, this could mean life or death. Would you want to be the reason one of them lost their lives?
When driving on busy interstates or highways, always proceed with caution. Pay attention to your surroundings. Move over, slow down, or get off the roads.
Jada Graham, Rio
