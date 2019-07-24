Whoever did it is not very smart. Stealing from the cemetery they took a large urn off my parent’s grave, one we have put on for years. We put artificial this year because last year the real flowers died because farmer next door sprayed crops which filled all our live plants in the urn.
Also I have two baby sisters on the lot which were decorated. They are all gone too, pretty low when you steal from babies. My father was a World War I Veteran. Then later that day we discovered they stole from my sister and brother in law’s grave also. Hope you get caught next time.
Bonnie Miller, Mauston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)