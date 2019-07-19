I want to go on record, as objecting to the way President Donald Trump has expressed himself regarding the four women congressional representatives, reporting on conditions in immigration detention centers.
As a Jew, who grew up not long after the end of the defeat of the Nazis, I was many years older before I understood that Adolf Hitler's power was built upon the complacency of the populace in the face of sweeping prejudicial remarks. I've contacted at least one of my senators, and urge those of you who agree with Trump's policies, to distinguish yourselves by speaking out against such behavior.
Nancy Peidelstein, Baraboo
