The members of the Swingin’ Beavers Square Dance Club would like to thank Good Karma Broadcasting and Lezli Young for having us dance at Radio Park Stage at the Dodge County Fair on Aug. 19.
Joining us for the dancing were friends from Madison, Milwaukee, Waukesha and Appleton. The many people who watched us dance noticed how much fun we had, and some joined in to do a simple dance with our members and guests.
Dances for people who would like to begin square dancing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Wilson Elementary School. For more information, call 920-386-2951.
Bonnie Sweeney, Juneau
