State needs Barnes in the U.S. Senate -- Daniel Holzman

State needs Barnes in the U.S. Senate

After 12 years, it’s time to retire U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

He embraces QAnon conspiracies and overthrowing our constitutional republic. He denied Jan. 6 insurrectionists were violent Donald Trump supporters.

Johnson was involved with fake electors in order to steal our votes. He did not support the 140 injured Capitol police officers. Johnson’s actions are complicit with “big lie” insurrectionists. He cannot be trusted and must be retired.

It is unsurprising that Johnson would lie about the character of his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

As our lieutenant governor, I know the character and record of Barnes. He is soft-spoken, intelligent and has common sense. He is modest and cares for people. He wants to end gerrymandering.

Barnes will work to protect Social Security. Johnson called it a Ponzi scheme.

We need Barnes working in Washington for Wisconsin. Elect him to the U.S. Senate.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo