The Republicans borrowed a quote from Vince Lombardi, "Winning isn't everything, it's the only thing."
Republicans once again showed us they're willing to do anything to control the outcome of our elections and ensure a win for them by applying an unconstitutional joint resolution dating back to 1962 to circumvent approval of voting district maps by Gov. Tony Evers.
Robin Vos and Scott Frizgerald are once again up to their dirty tricks, like their attempt in the lame duck session to limit the powers of Evers, which Scott Walker had as governor. These power-grabbing Republicans felt it was their obligation to save Wisconsin taxpayers by limiting the power of a liberal governor, so they attempted to hamstring Evers' power.
The Republican-controlled Legislature ensures winning elections by allowing the conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide whether to apply a legally questionable practice like a joint resolution, or to invoke a nonpartisan group to draw up voting district maps like surrounding states use.
It's quite obvious the Republicans are benefiting from gerrymandering because they refuse to consider a nonpartisan group to draw up the voting districts, which will impact elections for the next 10 years.
Carol Thiel, North Freedom
