To the person who recently wrote to the paper bashing the Portage police: Did you have all the facts before deciding to write? Did you know all the facts in the first place?

The bird had its beak broken. Did the writer know that or not?

The police did what should have been done.

The Portage police do a good job, so stop bashing them.

Mary Lynch, Portage

