I am appalled that we have elected officials that voted to allow a puppy mill operation in Spring Green that breeds and raises dogs to be used for experimental purposes. These, most innocent puppies, will be taken from their mothers, kept in cages, and subjected to experiments, drugs, and never get to experience the love and nurturing of a loving environment and owner. All of this for profit.
Dogs are a wonderful gift from God and they are so loving, loyal and devoted. They deserve to be loved and nurtured. If you have ever loved a dog, you truly have been blessed. Help prevent this atrocity. Voice your opinion and find an organization that will help fight this. I am hoping Dane for Dogs organization can help.
Darlene Ciagio, Reedsburg
