As I have been going around collecting signatures for the petition to stop the puppy mill in Spring Green I have heard over and over, "I thought it was finished." No, it is not finished. We have barely begun. We won a small skirmish.
Sauk County will have meetings at 9 a.m. July 23 and 25 in the boardroom at 505 Broadway, to decide to issue a Conditional Use Permit for the land. We need all the people we can get to come and tell them not to issue the permit. Or call Lisa Wilson at 608-355-4830, Brian, Simmert at 608-355-4834, Cassandra Fowler at 608-355-4832, Craig Meyer Jr. at 608-355-3245, Gail Greve at 608-355-3245 ext. for voicemail 3389, Gina Templin at 608-355-3245 ext. 4835, Gus Johnson at 60/-355-4839, Jekka Steinhorst at 608-355-4800, Melissa Keenan at 608-355-4838, Matt Steive at 608-355-4800, Serge Koenig at 608-355-4837 and last but not least Will Christensen at 608-355-4831. All their emails are their names @saukcountywi.gov.
The feces alone will be in the tons and end up in the groundwater. It is 2.5 higher in nitrates than cow manure and not good for children. We need your help. The battle is not finished.
Charlotte Huelsemann, North Freedom
