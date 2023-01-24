Support a local Beaver Dam charity -- Jim Hankes

Support a local Beaver Dam charity

Our own Church Health Services continues to expand its services and its facility at the corner of Center Street and Maple Avenue. Needs we address include primary, dental and mental health clinics for low income children and adults. We help area schools with student needs which are beyond the classroom. We have a certified military counselor to assist veterans. The list of assistance continues to grow as does the staff. We help others with assistance which is not or cannot be provided by others.