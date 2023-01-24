 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Support a local Beaver Dam charity -- Jim Hankes

Support a local Beaver Dam charity

Here is an example of good things occurring in the Beaver Dam area.

Our own Church Health Services continues to expand its services and its facility at the corner of Center Street and Maple Avenue. Needs we address include primary, dental and mental health clinics for low income children and adults. We help area schools with student needs which are beyond the classroom. We have a certified military counselor to assist veterans. The list of assistance continues to grow as does the staff. We help others with assistance which is not or cannot be provided by others.

We are funded through grants and donations. We currently are in our annual campaign for funding from our public. Become a supporter of Church Health Services. Donations can be sent to Church Health Services 115 N. Center St. Beaver Dam, WI 53916 or online at www.churchclinic.org.

Thank you for your continuing support!

Jim Hankes, Beaver Dam Church Health Services board member

