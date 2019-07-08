I urge inclusion of library expansion to the 2021 Baraboo budget. This project originally was included, but is in danger of being bumped to 2028.
The library is outdated and 90% of community members identified it as a key resource for “education and literacy.” It experiences 3,000 visits per week. It is the smallest library per capita in Wisconsin; is not Americans with Disabilities Act compliant; and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems need replacement. Increased space for study/meeting rooms is needed.
The quality of our public library reflects the values of our community and attracts families and skilled workers. The library has invested $700,000 and thousands of hours by staff and volunteers to complete all that was requested by the council: development of a strategic plan, creation of schematic design, detailed budget and widespread community support. The council meeting was packed with supporters.
One million of the $10 million has already been raised by the library. This project is shovel ready. The time is now. Further delays will increase costs.
Make your support for the library known. Contact your alderman, write a letter to the editor, display a yard sign and attend a council meeting on July 10 or July 23.
Jill Ellinwood, Baraboo
