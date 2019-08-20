From 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays, Festival Foods in Baraboo provides free coffee and rolls to all veterans. At the gathering Friday, we discussed how many other businesses provide an acknowledgement of the service that our veterans have provided to our nation.
Some of those local businesses are Ho-Chunk Casino, Farm & Fleet, Pizza Ranch, Culver’s, McDonald’s, Home Depot and many more.
On behalf of all veterans, we thank you and wish you continued success in the years to come.
Jack Meegan, Baraboo, on behalf of the Friday Morning Veterans Group from Festival
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)