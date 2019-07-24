Once again, our Sauk Prairie area business community stepped forward with great success to provide for the 2019 Day of Service Project, which will be held from 9 a.m. to Noon Oct.16. Aaron Andres has advised me this afternoon that all funds have been secured to provide this service day to 850 Sauk Prairie High School students, thank you for your support.
Andres and high school staff are still looking for service locations. If you are in need of, or know of a local non-profit, municipal service, human service program, church or community parks that is in need of volunteers, email Aaron Andres at aaron.andres@saukprairieschools.org.
Thank you for your support of this community project.
Tywana German, Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce, Sauk City
