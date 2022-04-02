Tess Carr will show up for Columbia County Board meetings, deserves election April 5 -- Melisa Arndt

I’m supporting Tess Carr for Columbia County Board. She will bring dedication, competence and respect to this important public service.

Though her campaign and future service emphasize respect, her opponent has attacked her online. He’s offended that she’s told the voters about his poor attendance record on the county board, claiming this is “negative campaigning.” He’s right, his attendance record is a big negative -- which the voters should know about. And it’s a big reason I appreciate that Carr is running: because her district has been underrepresented.

The incumbent says, before deciding to run again, he asked “county leadership” whether his poor attendance at meetings was OK. But county board leadership is not his boss. The constituents are his bosses. Would you rehire someone who didn’t show up to work nearly a third of the time?

That’s a decision you can make with your vote. If the voters hire a public servant to do a job, that servant should do it.

He says “shame on her” for discussing his attendance record. It’s the record that’s the shame. He has missed 31% of regular county board meetings, according to Carr's tally.

This wonderful community deserves dedicated and enthusiastic representation. Please vote for Carr on or before April 5.

Melisa Arndt, Rio