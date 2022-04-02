 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER

Tess Carr will show up for Columbia County Board meetings, deserves election April 5 -- Melisa Arndt

  • 0

I’m supporting Tess Carr for Columbia County Board. She will bring dedication, competence and respect to this important public service.

Though her campaign and future service emphasize respect, her opponent has attacked her online. He’s offended that she’s told the voters about his poor attendance record on the county board, claiming this is “negative campaigning.” He’s right, his attendance record is a big negative -- which the voters should know about. And it’s a big reason I appreciate that Carr is running: because her district has been underrepresented.

The incumbent says, before deciding to run again, he asked “county leadership” whether his poor attendance at meetings was OK. But county board leadership is not his boss. The constituents are his bosses. Would you rehire someone who didn’t show up to work nearly a third of the time?

That’s a decision you can make with your vote. If the voters hire a public servant to do a job, that servant should do it. 

People are also reading…

He says “shame on her” for discussing his attendance record. It’s the record that’s the shame. He has missed 31% of regular county board meetings, according to Carr's tally.

This wonderful community deserves dedicated and enthusiastic representation. Please vote for Carr on or before April 5.

Melisa Arndt, Rio 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Vote for Ryan in District 1

On April 5, Wisconsin Dells voters will have a chance to elect a new Columbia County Board member for District 1. Wisconsin Dells is on the fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News