LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thank pharmacists for saving lives -- Beverly Simonds

Recently, I used the pharmacy drive-up for a new prescription. Five cars were in front of me. It was a busy place. When I got to the window, my prescription had been received, but not yet prepared. Could I come back in 30 minutes? Sure.

I saw six or seven techs racing around inside with two pharmacists. They bounced between the phone, the computer and the counter. When I returned in 30 minutes, my prescription was still not processed. But they remembered me and immediately filled it.

I haven’t heard pharmacists or their assistants being thanked for their work during COVID. Maybe I just missed it in all the breaking news.

So I want to say "thank you." What you do saves lives, and we would be hurting without your care. Stay well.

Beverly Simonds, Baraboo

